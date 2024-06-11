UN Security Council adopts US resolution calling for ‘immediate, full and complete ceasefire’





The UN Security Council on Monday June 10 adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza.

The United States-drafted text calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal announced on 31 May by President Joe Biden that has already been accepted by Israel.

After the vote,, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Security Council members “today, we voted for peace.”

Adopted by a large majority with 14 votes in favour and Russia abstaining, the resolution also urges both Israel and Palestine to fully implement the terms of the proposal “without delay and without condition.”

President Biden described the deal as “not just a ceasefire that would inevitably be fragile and temporary” but one that would provide a “durable end to the war”.

He added that the terms of the deal had been transmitted by Qatar to the leadership of Hamas.

Phase one of the deals includes an “immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the…