Actor Kevin Spacey admits he flew with former US President Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and ‘young girls’ to Africa





American actor, Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he was once on a plane with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, former US President Bill Clinton , and a group of ‘young girls’.

Spacey disclosed this during his recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

According to the actor, he flew to South Africa on Epstein’s Lolita Express in 2002 for an eight-day humanitarian mission aimed at raising awareness for HIV and AIDS.

He told Morgan: ‘It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely.’

However, the two-time Oscar winner denied spending any time with Epstein while on the trip, alleging he was primarily working with the ‘Clinton Foundation people’.

The actor said that he has ‘since learned who [Epstein] is’ and that the ‘airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein’.

But Spacey…