Security guard kills man with stick over phone theft in Ogun





A 26-year-old security guard, Muhammed Abubakar, employed by a businessman (name withheld) in a building in the Ajaka area of Sagamu has allegedly killed an unidentified man over allegations that he attempted to steal Abubakar’s phone.

Punch reports that the fatal injury occurred when the suspect struck the crown of the victim’s head with a large plank. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said a terrifying noise was heard from Abubakar’s post which prompted residents to report the incident to the Sagamu Police Division after suspecting foul play. According to the source, the division promptly responded to the distress call and dispatched Inspector Ojo Alasofe to accompany the residents to the scene for an investigation.