Footballer Lionel Messi admits he ‘would love to have a daughter’ with wife Antonela Roccuzzo





Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi has admitted that he would love to have a baby girl with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo despite the couple ‘not trying’ for another baby.

Messi, who married Roccuzzo back in 2017 after first meeting each other at the age of five, already has three sons with his childhood sweetheart; Thiago, 11, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 6.

Back in September, the former Barcelona star suggested that they could try for a fourth baby after confessing that he would like to have a daughter.

Speaking in a new interview with ESPN Argentina about the prospect of having another child, Messi said: ‘I would love to have a girl/daughter but right now, we’re not trying. There’s nothing concrete right now.’

In his ESPN interview, the 36-year-old explained why life was so difficult for him in Paris when he was playing for PSG.

‘In Paris, the neighbors were a pain in the a**,’ he recalled. ‘They rang the doorbell and told the boys not to make any noise playing football. Besides, it was…