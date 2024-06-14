Regionalism and parliamentary system of government are not solutions to Nigeria’s problem – Emir of Kano Sanusi





Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has said that regionalism and parliamentary system of government are not solutions to Nigeria’s problem.

Sanusi who said this in an interview with Vanguard, questioned the necessity of a bicameral legislature and the rationale behind appointing ministers from every state, even when not required. He noted that it contributes to bureaucratic inefficiencies and does not necessarily serve the best interests of the nation.



He also criticized the federal government’s interference in state matters, particularly regarding traditional and chieftaincy affairs. Emir Sanusi also stressed the importance of upholding constitutional principles and maintaining a clear separation of powers to ensure accountable governance.

The monarch who noted that regionalism will exacerbate the issues in the country rather than resolve existing tensions, also called for a more cohesive national identity and governance structure that promotes unity and accountability.

He…