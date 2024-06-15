A Nigerian lady, Chukwudi Mmesoma, has fired back at the men dragging her for talking about sex toys on Facebook.

“Every time I talk of sex toys, you will see men crying all over my comment sections,” she wrote.

What is your problem? If your sex game is Fine, why will you be bothered of women replacing you with sex toy?

What are you scared of? Why are you crying?

Carry your 2 minute sef, with your small nta nta and get out of my wall osiso.

This is always coming from men with very low self esteem, because why will a man be bothered about sex toy that a woman is using, if he is not feeling threatened? Nwokem, zuzout of my wall.