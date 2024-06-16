Two fake EFCC operatives bag 46 years jail in Lagos





Justice 0.0. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced the duo of Ugwu Pascal Chijioke and Ibrahim Sadia Adekunle to 46 years imprisonment for impersonating operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, while executing a fake court order.

A statement from the agency on Saturday, June 15, said they were re-arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on an amended five-count charge bordering on impersonation, attempt to obtain property, possession of documents containing false pretence and unlawfully wearing the uniform of the EFCC.

One of the counts reads;