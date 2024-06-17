Sevilla complete signing of Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke





Sevilla FC have completed the signing of Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old winger joins the Spanish club as a free agent after completing his medicals.

The former UEFA Europa League champions announced his arrival on Monday afternoon, June 17.

” Sevilla FC has reached an agreement with the Nigerian footballer Chidera Ejuke to become a new player for the Nervionense team, joining García Pimienta’s squad as a free agent and signing for three seasons, until June 2027,” the club confirmed

Before joining Sevilla, Ejuke made 65 appearances and recorded 18 goal involvements for his previous Russian club, CSKA Moscow.

He spent this season on loan at Royal Antwerp from CSKA Moscow, who paid €11m for him in 2020. The Super Eagle scored 5 times and gave 6 assists in 39 appearances in Belgium, having struggled to impress in Russia during his time there.

Ejuke has 8 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles team in the 2021 African Cup of Nations in…