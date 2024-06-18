Thailand approves same-sex marriage in landmark bill





Thailand has become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, in a historic parliamentary vote.

The Senate Upper House gave final approval by 130 votes to four, with 18 abstentions to changes to the marriage law allowing same-sex couples to tie the knot.

The new legislation will now go to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for royal assent and come into force 120 days after publication in the official Royal Gazette.

Thailand will become only the third place in Asia where same-sex couples can get hitched, after Taiwan and Nepal, and activists are hoping the first weddings could be celebrated as early as October.

“We are very proud of everyone involved in this historic moment. You have helped to bring about a massive change,” Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, an LGBTQ activist and member of the committee that scrutinized the law, told senators after the vote.

“Today love wins over prejudice.”

Ahead of the vote, Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party,…