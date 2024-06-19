‘I’m used to death’ – Former Man United manager, Louis van Gaal shares update on his prostate cancer





Former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal has shared an update on his health two years after he revealed that he suffers from aggressive prostate cancer.

After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Dutchman, 72 resigned from his third stint as Netherlands boss after the tournament to focus on fighting his prostate cancer, which requires him to undergo radiation treatment and use a urine bag.

Now, the manager is filming for a documentary titled ‘Always Positive’ alongside the director of the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre, Maria Blasco. The film will serve to support oncological research.

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Van Gaal explained how he is coping while living with the disease, delivered an update on the treatment he is receiving, and opened up on being ‘used to death’ in his family.

Asked if the prostate cancer has changed his outlook on life, Van Gaal said: ‘Not much, really. Look, I come from a family in which we are nine…