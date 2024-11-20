Former Rapper, Shyne recalls spitting in Diddy’s face claiming he was paid $50k by the music mogul as reward for going to prison





In a new interview to promote his new documentary ‘The Honorable Shyne’ former Rapper turned politician, Shyne has recalled a time when he spat in the face of music mogul, Sean Diddy Combs and years later, when Diddy paid him $50,000 as a reward for serving a long prison sentence.

After a nightclub shooting in late 1999, Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault and sentenced to ten years in prison, while Diddy, facing charges for the same incident, was acquitted. On Monday (November 18), Shyne told the hosts of The Breakfast Club about a time during his incarceration when he was visited by Diddy in New York City’s Rikers Island Jail.

“He came to see me once, and I tried to spit in his face,” the rapper-turned-politician recalled. “I didn’t even know he was coming to see me. They just brought me down in the lawyer’s office.”

