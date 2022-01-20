Kano agency reduces tricycles’ permit from N8,000 to N5,000.

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has reached an agreement with tricycles operators in the state to reduce their operational permit from N8, 000 to N5, 000.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Alhaji Nabulusi Abubakar on Thursday in Kano.

The tricycles operators had gone on strike from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12 to protest against the N8, 000 operational permit levied on them.

Abubakar said that the meeting between the two parties was held at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Farm Centre, Kano.

“Those present at the meeting include the counsel to the tricycle operators, Mr Abba Hikima, the Managing Director of KAROTA, Mr Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, a representative of the State Government and the Legislative Coalition of the State.

“The parties agreed to a daily ticket payment of N100, per day, Sunday inclusive, a new motor vehicle drivers permit adjustment fee from N18, 000 to N12, 000, and a…