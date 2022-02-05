Institute develops oat seeds variety to boost production

By Mustapha Yauri

The Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has developed oat seeds variety and indigenous inbred lines for maize hybrid to strengthen food production and revamp the non-oil sector of Nigerian economy.

Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, the Executive Director of the institute, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Zaria.

Ishiyaku said the development of the two varieties of oat seeds, SAMOAT 1 and SAMOAT 2, was historic in Nigeria because there was no variety of such seeds released in the country.

He said the oat seeds varieties were developed as result of collaborative research between the institute and Oat-Rich Organisation, an American non-profit making organisation.

According to him, the crop can grow and do well wherever wheat can be grown, especially the varieties presented for approval by the institute.

He said, “the crop will go a long way in saving the country some…