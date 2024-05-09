Nigerian military takes delivery of new fighting platforms

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, took delivery of 20 sets of improved version of Armoured Personnel Carrier (APCs) to boost the ongoing fight against insecurity.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gusau said the delivery was done in a brief ceremony by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, on behalf of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru in Abuja.

He said the APCs were improved version with improved weapons and communication systems that could locate adversaries from distance and engage them effectively.

According to him, they also allow for seamless military operations and the APCs were produced and supplied by an indigenous company based in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary described the consideration for contracting local manufacturers to produce the new APCs as a welcomed development.

He added…