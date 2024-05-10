We want more retired armed forces personnel in government- CDS

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that he was working toward having more retired armed forces officers in governance.

Musa said this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna after the Pulling Out Dinner organised by the Infantry Corps in honour of retired Infantry Generals.

He said the retired Generals, who were used for more training at operational and strategic levels, would be needed in governance where they could bring their experiences to benefit the nation.

“The nation has spent so much in training them, such vast knowledge should not just go like that.

“We want these top military men to continue to contribute their own quota to the development of the nation,” he said.

The CDS pointed out that some of the retired Generals had served the Nigerian Army for 35 years, with some going even beyond that number.

“It means they have accumulated experiences that we cannot afford to do away with.

“They are still strong,…