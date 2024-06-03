Climate Change: NGO Empowers Communities For Environmental Sustainability

By Abigael Joshua

Sustainable Environment and Fisheries Foundation (SEFFA), an NGO, says it has empowered communities in Jos and environs for environmental sustainability.

Mrs Ololade Adegoke, Chief Executive Officer, SEFFA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

She said that SEFFA, a Jos-based NGO, is dedicated to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and environmental protection as well as empowering young girls in the fight against climate change.

“Since its inception in 2008, SEFFA has been a pivotal force in empowering communities, especially women, to improve their livelihoods and contribute to environmental sustainability

“The organisation continues to complement the efforts of government and development partners in promoting climate-friendly actions and ensuring a sustainable environment for humans, livestock, and plants.’’

According to her, the foundation welcomes partnerships with development…