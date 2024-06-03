NGOs Train 60 Widows On Self-sustaining Skills In Abuja

By Philip Yatai

Some NGOs, Rasaq Okulaja Empowerment Initiative and Helpline Social Support Initiative, have empowered sixty widows with self-sustaining skills in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Abuja.

The widows were trained on tie and dye, soap, turban and Snacks making among other skills, during a second memorial empowerment and exhibition programme by the NGOs on Sunday.

The President of Helpline Social Support Initiative, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, said that the empowerment was part of activities to mark the two years memorial of late Rev. Rasaq Okulaja.

Ahmadu said that the training was also designed to eradicate poverty among widows.

According to her, the empowerment is also to give the widows and young girls an opportunity to be a better version of themselves.

She advised the beneficiaries not to be ashamed of what they were doing to support themselves financially.

To get the full benefits of the acquired skills, Ahmadu advised the widows to group themselves into clusters to…