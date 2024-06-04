ECOWAS Court President Urges Productive Dialogue At Retreat

By Mark Longyen

President, ECOWAS Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Edward Asante, has called on staff participants to engage in productive dialogue and decision-making at the institution’s 16th administrative and budget retreat.

Justice Asante, who made this known in his address at the event, on Monday, explained that the call was necessary, considering the essential role that budgetary allocations played in the court’s functioning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat is expected to foster thoughtful discussions, open dialogues, and constructive debates, leveraging participants’ collective wisdom, diverse perspectives, and shared experiences.

“We have to be able to judge all and put our heads together to come up with the best budget.

“When this is presented to the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) and to the Council of Ministers, they will look at it as a very good budget and approve it for us.

“We know budgetary issues are very…