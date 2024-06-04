Why Traditional Institutions Better Suited For Resolving Conflicts – Etsu Nupe

Traditional institutions have more potential for conflict resolution than conventional agencies, considering their proximity to the people and their veneration in the society.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, made the assertion on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Etsu Nupe, also the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, delivered a lecture on the theme, “Traditional Authority and National Integration in Nigeria”.

The lecture was organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) with the aim of generating national discourse on the relevance of traditional institutions.

Abubakar said that traditional institutions understood the basic problems confronting their peoples and societies, culturally, religiously and emotionally.

He said that the expertise of traditional rulers as peacemakers and socio-cultural bridge builders should be maximally exploited to bring greater value and understanding among the different peoples of Nigeria.

The royal father…