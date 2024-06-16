Empowered Youths Driving Force Behind Emergent Global Africa- Afreximbank

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, says empowering the youths will be the driving force behind the emergent global Africa.

Awanu said this at the ongoing 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2024) in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The meetings are being monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said the youths, creatives and innovation were three powerful catalysts of Africa’s successful economic development.

Awani said a common feature of the demographic structure of the African and Caribbean regions was the dominance of youths who represented 70 per cent of the combined population of the two regions estimated at 1.4 billion.

She said the youths, when well harnessed and empowered, hold the key to a shared aspiration of economic transformation.

“Their creativity and innovation can reshape our economies and drive us towards a prosperous future.

“At this significant juncture in our collective journey,…