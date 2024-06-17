Cholera: Improve Nationwide Access To WASH, Gastroenterologist Appeals To Govts

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Mbang Kooffreh-Ada, says adequate access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) remains the sustainable solution to reducing the transmission of cholera cases and deaths in the country.

Kooffreh-Ada, who works at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

A gastroenterologist is a medical practitioner, who specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the gastrointestinal tract and related organs, NAN reports.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Cholera can cause severe acute watery diarrhea and the severe forms of the disease can kill within hours if left untreated.

Kooffreh-Ada, however, warned that, “medical interventions alone won’t solve the underlying issues leading to…