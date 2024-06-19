Iloenyosi Pledges Support For NUJ FCT Correspondents’ Football Tourney

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Chairman of the Anambra Football Association, Chikelue Iloenyosi has pledged support for the second edition of the FCT Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondent Chapel Football Tournament.

The three-day tournament tagged “Football for Friendship and Peace” is slated for July 11 to July 13 at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

At a news conference on Tuesday to unveil the former Super Eagles player as a brand ambassador for the tournament, Iloenyosi stressed the importance of such events for journalists.

“I am honoured and happy today because of this great event that we’re about to do. Not only because l am made the ambassador, I’m going to support it massively.