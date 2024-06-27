Climate Change: Agency Moves To Restore Water Within Wamako, Environs

By Abigael Joshua

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on Wednesday in Abuja promised to restore water availability within the Wamako area of Sokoto and its environs.

Mr Clement Nze, Director of NIHSA made the promise at a workshop on improving Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) knowledge -based management and governance of the Niger Basin and the Iullemeden-Taoudeni/Tanezrouft Aquifer Systems (NB-ITTAS).

The Iullemeden-Taoudeni/Tanezrouft Aquifer System (ITTAS) is a trans-boundary groundwater resources shared by seven countries of Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria.

Nze was represented by Mr Stephen Jabo, the Director, Department of Hydro Geophysics NIHSA.

He said several intervention measures were going to be taken in the course of the project, to restore water balance in Wamako, so that the water balance and sustainability would be restored to that area.

Nze disclosed that it had been observed that this remote Sokoto…