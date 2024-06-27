Quick Countering Of Fake News’ll Curtail Its Damage– NAN MD

Malam Ali M. Ali, the Managing Director(MD) of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has said that quick countering of fake news by communication specialists would curtail its damage.

He made this known in Abuja on Wednesday in a paper he presented at a roundtable organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), and Development Specs Academy (DSA).

The theme of the event was “Asymmetrical National Security Challenges, the Army and National Development”.

Ali spoke on the topic “Professional News Management as Panacea for Infodemics, Misinformation and Fake news”.

He declared that there was need for timely countering of misinformation which entailed striking a balance between speedy response, and the volume of information available for the responding outlet.

“A burning issue should not be allowed to fester before we react, although there are times when silence is said to be golden until an auspicious time when a valid response would be desirable.”

The MD also…