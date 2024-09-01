Arewa Forum Lauds CDS’s Peace, Security Initiatives

The Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum (ACCF), has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for the efforts to strengthen peace and security in the country.

The forum gave the commendation in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the co-founders of the forum, Alhaji Bello Abubakar and Dr Victor Bobai.

Other signataries are the forum’s Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kolo, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Mr Moses Enenche and a member, Hajiya Amina Funtua.

According to the statement, the forum partially expressed its unwavering support to the CDS’s recent visit to Niger.

Musa had on Aug. 28, visited Niger and was received by the country’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mousa Barmo, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Musa discussed regional security issues with his Nigerien counterpart, particularly the ongoing threats posed by terrorist groups operating in the Sahel…