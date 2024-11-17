‘I’ve Made History,’ Chidinma Adetshina Celebrates First Runner-up Finish At Miss Universe 

2 total views today

By Joshua Olomu

Chidimma Adetshina, 22-year-old beauty queen who represented Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, has expressed excitement after finishing as the first runner-up at the grand finale of the competition.

The grand finale of the 2024 Miss Universe held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, edging out 124 contestants from around the globe to win the crown.

However, the event witnessed an intriguing face-off between Nigeria and Denmark, as the two beauty queens stood poised to claim the crown, but Miss Denmark ultimately won the highly coveted crown.

The new Miss Universe has taken over from Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetshina expressed delight on her first runner-up feat in a post-event interview video clip posted on the X page (formerly twitter) of the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation.

She said: “I’m so excited. I don’t…