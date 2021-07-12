APC Congresses Begin July 31

*Buhari hails Ayade, Matawalle for dumping PDP

By Deji Elumoye

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has explained that the party’s congresses in the states are being shifted by one week.

Buni, who spoke Monday at the State House, Abuja, while presenting Governors Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle, to President Muhammadu Buhari, announced that the ward, local government and state congresses of the party would start from July 31, 2021.

According to him, the congresses were shifted by one week, because the initial dates clashed with Sallah festivities.

Speaking while welcoming the two Governors to APC, President Buhari hailed the duo for having the courage to defect from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, by these defections, the two…