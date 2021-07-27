85m Nigerians May Lose Jobs, Says Minister

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has disclosed that 85 million Nigerians are on the verge to lose their jobs due to lack of digital knowledge and skills.

The Minister stated this yesterday as the special guest of honour at the launch of the Generation Unlimited Nigeria, a global platform bringing together government, multi-sectorial institutions, private sector and young people with the aim to support 20 million young Nigerians within the ages of 10 to 24, and 35 years to get jobs by 2030.

Abdullahi said the ministry is leveraging on existing structures at its disposal with a mission to incubate young people and get them ready for the labour market.

According to him, “85 million people are about to lose their jobs due to lack of digital knowledge and skills. As a ministry, we’re leveraging on TVET as a means of getting the youths employed, and we are ready for to partner the…