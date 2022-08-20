Eminent Nigerians Grace Margaret Obaigbena’s Funeral – THISDAYLIVE

The funeral service of Princess Margaret Obaigbena; mother of Chairman of THISDAY/ Arise Group, Nduka Obaigbena, is under way in Owa-Oyibu, Delta State.

At the funeral service holding at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Owa-Oyibu, Dioceses of Ika, are family members, eminent Nigerians, including captains of industry, top government officials, media leaders, and prominent politicians.

The dignitaries include Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; former Cross River Governor Donald Duke; former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Also at the funeral are Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and his wife, Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin…