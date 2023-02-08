S’Court Temporarily Halts Banning of Old Naira Notes from February 10 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily halted the move by the federal government to ban the use of the old naira notes from February 10, 2023.

A seven-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, halted the move of the federal government in a ruling in an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

The three states had specifically applied for an order of interim injunction restraining “the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Moving the application, the counsel to the applicants, Mr A. I. Mustapha (SAN), had urged the apex court to grant the application in the interest of…





