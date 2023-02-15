Policeman, Party Supporters Injured, as Guber Debate Turns Bloody in Sokoto





By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The governorship debate in Sokoto State on Wednesday turned bloody as the supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and that of opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) engaged in physical combat as scores of people including a police man were injured.

The debate which was organized by Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Service was held at the auditorium of Usman Danfodio University , Sokoto.

Trouble started after governorship candidates of five political parties, PDP, APC, NNPP, ADP and Labour Party reeled out their manifestoes to the people.

Some supporters of APC who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity blamed the moderator and said he was responsible for the crisis because he was trying to favour Peoples Democratic party .

One of the APC supporters maintained that in an atmosphere where you have different political parties how would you only give opportunity to PDP to ask questions.

He…





Source: Thisday Newspaper