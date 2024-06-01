Abia Professional Group Lauds Otti for Placing State on Solid  Foundation for Rapid Economic Growth   – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A group of Abia State indigenes in diverse professional callings has said that the state was now placed on a solid foundation for economic advancement following “transformative governance” brought by Governor Alex Otti.

The professionals both within and outside Nigeria, under the aegis of Awareness Forum for Abia Development and Economic Advancement(AFA) stated this Thursday at a press conference in Umuahia “to celebrate with pride, the return of good governance in the South-east of Nigeria”.

The group’s assessment report on Governor Otti’s first year in office was presented by the State Coordinator, Prince Francis Ikenga, who co-signed the document with the state publicity secretary, Chief Iroabuchi Chikezie.

Ikenga said that the signs were clearly written on the wall that Otti has steered Abia on the right course to follow like those South East Asian nations whose economic growth took the whole world by…