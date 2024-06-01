Abia Puts N25m Bounty on Killers of Soldiers as DHQ Vows Revenge – THISDAYLIVE

*Atiku calls for political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention

*Peter Obi: Killing of soldiers sign of state failure

*Ohanaeze seeks Tinubu’s intervention to quell rising tensions in South-east

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Abia State Government has put a N25 million reward for information that could help unmask identities of gunmen that killed five troops in Aba on Thursday.

This was as fear and apprehension have gripped residents of Abia as the Army authorities have vowed to avenge the killing of their personnel in Aba.

Also, yesterday, former Vice President Atiku Abubukar and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, condemned the killing of some soldiers in Abia State during the May 30 anniversary of the defunct Republic of Biafra by some militants.

Atiku also called for a political solution to the continued detention of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi…