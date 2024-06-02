Appoint Tejuosho as Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Coalition Urges Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna
The coalition of people with disability (PWD) and other civil society organisations, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint Halimat Tejuosho, a philanthropist, as minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna, the chairman of the coalition, Comrade Aliyu Sani, said over the years Tejuosho has distinguished herself as a true humanitarian with the establishment of her organisation – Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation, which has continued to support PWD.
The group said, “As a selfless patriot, Tejuosho has been using her resources to bring succour to senior citizens, PWD, and less privileged Nigerians through her well-thought-out Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation (QATFoundation).”
The group said appointing the philanthropist as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, will improve the living conditions of PWD and the less…
Source: Thisday Newspaper