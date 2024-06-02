Appoint Tejuosho as Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Coalition Urges Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The coalition of people with disability (PWD) and other civil society organisations, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint Halimat Tejuosho, a philanthropist, as minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna, the chairman of the coalition, Comrade Aliyu Sani, said over the years Tejuosho has distinguished herself as a true humanitarian with the establishment of her organisation – Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation, which has continued to support PWD.

The group said, “As a selfless patriot, Tejuosho has been using her resources to bring succour to senior citizens, PWD, and less privileged Nigerians through her well-thought-out Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation (QATFoundation).”

The group said appointing the philanthropist as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, will improve the living conditions of PWD and the less…