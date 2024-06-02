SOUTHEAST GUNMEN AND THE MILITARY – THISDAYLIVE

The brazen attack on the security men is one too many

In a grim replay of the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in Otuama, Delta State, five soldiers deployed to enforce peace and protect the citizens were last Thursday killed in Obingwa local government area of Abia State by some unknown gunmen. The assailants reportedly sprang the surprise attack on the troops at a military checkpoint abutting the Aba metropolis. Thereafter, they burnt down security patrol vehicles and grounded activities in most towns of the Southeast states. This is particularly worrisome because it signifies a tendency towards anarchy. While we commiserate with the families of the victims, and the military high command, we condemn this vicious attack as one too many, and urge a thorough investigation to unmask the culprits.

Though the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is yet to claim responsibility for the attack, the development came following the warning to the people of the…