X-raying Otti’s Innovative, Economic Development Strategies  – THISDAYLIVE

Jones Nnanna Ike



The global community is currently enmeshed in a crisis of very monumental proportions viz depressed economies, spiraling inflation, energy crisis and long drawn wars.

The third world economies seem to be the hardest hit in this imbroglio. Nigeria is amongst the third world countries that fares worst in this unsavoury scenario. The chickens have indeed come home to roost in Nigeria. Years of mismanagement of the economy, corruption, insecurity, infrastructural decay has substantially reduced the quality of living in the county. The regions and states however post different development indices.

In the past, prior to May 29th 2023 when Dr. Alex Otti was inaugurated as the executive governor of the state, Abia used to be one of the states that occupied the lower rung of the Ladder in all development indices,

The state was the laughing stock and object of jokes and mockery among people on account of its poor development…