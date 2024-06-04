Tinubu Inaugurates Six-Lane Arterial Road N20, Names Road After Prof Wole Soyinka – THISDAYLIVE

*Says project is testimony to his govt’s development agenda towards transforming nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Arterial Road N20, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Arterial Road N20, which is one of the transverse arterial roads connecting the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) through the sector centres, will enhance vehicular traffic circulation from the bounding districts of Mabushi, Katampe, Jahi, and Kado through the sector centres.

Speaking at the inauguration of the critical infrastructure, President Tinubu described the project as another testament to his administration’s development agenda of transforming every part of the country.

He approved the naming of the road in honour of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

His words: “Let me say that the recommendation…