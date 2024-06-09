Governors’ Embarrassing Fiscal Profligacy – THISDAYLIVE

A recent report that indicates that no fewer than 30 state governments of the federation spent N986.64billion on recurrent expenditures, including refreshments, sitting allowances, travelling, utilities, among others, in the first three months of 2024, has shown that the governors are not making sacrifices to reflect the current economic realities.

The states’ budget implementation reports, which were obtained from Open Nigerian States, a website supported by BudgIT, examined budget implementation data from 30 states.

A breakdown showed that the 30 state governments spent N5.1billion on refreshments for guests, N4.67billion on sitting allowances to government officials, N34.63billion on local and foreign travel expenses, and N5.64billion on utility bills, amounting to N50.02billion in the first three months of 2024.

The sub-nationals also paid N405.77billion as salaries to their workers.

Other recurrent spending items covered in the report included…