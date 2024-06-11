Edo APC Chieftain Resigns from Party, Cites Irreconcilable Differences – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

What could be described as political tsunami has hit the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the resignation of the party Vice Chairman, High Chief Francis Inegbeneki, the Uzoya of Esanland, from the party.

Inegbeneki, who formally announced his resignation from the APC while briefing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre in Benin-city, said he left because his decision was not for personal gain, but that of the public.

Also, he said that top echelons of the APC within and outside the state have reached out to him making passionate appeal to reconsider his defection, he was yet to make his next political move.

Inegbeneki disclosed that he dumped the APC after submitting a letter of resignation dated June 8, 2024, which he addressed to his Ward 9 chairman of APC in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

He added that after keeping faith with the…