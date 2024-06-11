Ondo Flags Off 2024 Planting Season – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

In a bid to encourage local farming and promote food sufficiency, the Ondo State Government has flagged off the 2024 planting season and distribution of inputs to farmers in the state.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who stated this while speaking in Akure yesterday said his administration has done a lot to alleviate the challenges confronting farmers in the state by creating a conducive and enabling environment for them to operate.

Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor revealed that his administration has continued to commit enormous resources to the agricultural agencies to enable them to achieve their core mandates

“The state government under the Ondo CARES programme has distributed agricultural inputs, ranging from cassava stem, fertilizers, seeds and seedlings, including poultry feed and fingerlings, worth N317,980,200 to farmers.

“We have also distributed agricultural inputs and assets, under…