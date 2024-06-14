Leaving an Indelible Mark through Service to Humanity  – THISDAYLIVE

The member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed is leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of history because of his service to humanity. Writes Francis Sardauna

As a trained, urbane and avid believer in the integrity of hard work and merit in all facets of human endeavours, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior has lived a life of selflessness and sacrifice for the good of the greater society.

He has led a revolutionary leadership since he mounted the saddle as the lawmaker representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency of Katsina State. As a highly cosmopolitan Nigerian, he does not discriminate on the grounds of tribe, religion, political or geography.

He has a super knack for listening, which makes it easy for him to accommodate all shades of opinions and leanings. Forever in a pursuit of knowledge, Ahmed believes that it is in the maze of the…