Police Confirm Abduction of Fouani, Others on Lagos Waterways – THISDAYLIVE

*Abductors demand $1.5m ransom

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Managing Director of Fouani Company, Mohamed Fouani, distributors of LG and Hisense electronic and electrical products, and others on Lagos waterway.

Fouani and three other persons of Lebanese descent, were kidnapped on Friday evening around Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos, while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

As at press time, the abductors were said to have contacted the company and family, demanding $1.5 million as ransom, according to unconfirmed reports.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the command was already aware of the incident.

“We got the report and we are looking into it,” he said, without giving details.

However, speaking anonymously, a senior police officer said the police were not ruling out any angle in their investigation- whether it…