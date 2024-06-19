Ododo Flags- off Disbursement of Community Fund Revolving Loan – THISDAYLIVE

*Charges beneficiaries to utilise loans for farming

The Kogi State Government has flagged off the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan disbursement under the ACReSAL project. The scheme, in partnership with the World Bank, is an initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of climate change and support community agricultural efforts.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, in his remarks at the flag off ceremony at the Government House in Lokoja on Wednesday expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the project and emphasised his administration’s commitment to agricultural development.

The Governor noted that within five months, his administration has implemented various initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity, including the provision of agricultural machineries for mechanization, agricultural inputs, training, and capacity building for farmers.

The CRF loan disbursement prioritizes women, with 70% of the beneficiaries being female.

He…