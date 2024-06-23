Alake Presents Gold Bars to Tinubu, Says Solid Minerals Sector Will Boost Foreign Reserves, Naira – THISDAYLIVE

*Says first commercial transaction added $5m foreign reserves

*President commends ministry’s major milestone in administration’s drive to diversify economy

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the latest gold bars sourced from artisanal and small gold miners and refined by an agency of the Ministry, Solid Minerals Development Fund, to meet the London Bullion Market Association Good Delivery Standard.

At the presentation at the State House Abuja, Alake praised President Tinubu for supporting reforms in the solid minerals sector, assuring that the National Gold Purchase programme will increase the country’s reserve and boost the naira’s value.

Alake said the refined gold would be sold to the Central Bank of Nigeria to bolster foreign reserves.

He said the presentation marked the first commercial transaction under the National Gold Purchase Program (NGPP), the centralised offtake…