IOCs Plotting Our Failure By Declining to Sell Local Crude Despite Paying Premium – THISDAYLIVE

* Calls on FG, National Assembly to protect Nigeria’s interest

* Decries granting of import licences by NMDPRA despite ban on dirty fuels

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The management of the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery at the weekend accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria of planning to ensure the failure of the $19 billion refining facility.

Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, said the multinationals were deliberately frustrating the refinery’s efforts to buy local crude by jerking up premium price above the market price.

Speaking to a group of energy editors at a one-day training programme, organised by Dangote Group, Edwin said the situation was forcing the refinery to import crude from countries as far as the US, with the attendant high costs.

He also lamented that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was still granting…