Tinubu Orders 5m Nigerian Artisans Upskilled Annually – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Director-General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Afiz Ogun, Minday said President Bola Tinubu has given an order to upskill five million Nigerian artisans to international standards annually.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting on the implementation of the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) programme for executives of Enlisted Skills Training Centers (ESTCs) in Abuja, Ogun said he was prepared to rise above the “Nigerian factor” and achieve the fund’s mandate.

He said he had the unflinching support of the presidency, the National Assembly and artisans in general to implement the programme on merit and without favour, adding that all Nigerian artisans will have equal opportunity to benefit from the programme.

The ITF boss also disclosed that for a start, 100,000 artisans will be selected at every phase of the scheme, pointing out that the numbers of beneficiaries will be scaled-up gradually.

The initial training…