APC Calls for Credible LG Polls in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has enjoined the state government to deliver credible local government elections in the state next month.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Ayirimi Emami, and other stakeholders made the appeal Wednesday while distributing T-shirts and other campaign materials to party members in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

He assured the people that the party would coast to victory in Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North if the elections were transparent.

Emami further charged members of the party to embark on aggressive campaigns ahead of the July election.

“All our candidates in Warri (Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North) must go out to campaign. The fear is that the state government may want to write results. This is why we are yearning for local government autonomy. Everything must go well,” he said.

The Chairman of the party in Warri South…