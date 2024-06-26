Call A Lawyer Holds Conference on Human Rights – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A group of young legal practitioners committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation to vulnerable, indigent and marginalized individuals and communities, Call A Lawyer, has held its maiden edition of the Human Rights Conference.

A release by the Executive Director of the group, Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, said the conference put together in Abuja, in partnership with the Legal Aid Council and NBA Young Lawyers Forum, focused on sustainable practices and institutional partnerships for promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria, stating that it was in response to the widening cases and crisis of human rights violations in Nigeria.

According to him, in line with the theme of the conference, “Human Rights, Rule of Law, and the Future of Nigeria”, implementing Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution requires collective commitment to upholding rule of law, noting that when the rights of any Nigerian is infringed upon, the…