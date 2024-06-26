Edo PDP Candidate, Asue Ighodalo Engages Diaspora Community in Europe – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, shone brightly last Monday night at his first engagement with Edo Diaspora Community in Europe.

The meeting, whichwas held at the Reggio, Emilia Via Cherubino Forzani, Reggio Emilia in Italy, and monitored by THISDAY via zoom, recorded an impressive attendance.

Ighodalo, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, to the meeting, spoke extensively on his plan for Edo State to intermittent rapturous applause from the attendees.

The meeting, which coincided with the release of his widely acknowledged Manifesto, ‘The Pathway to Prosperity for All’, saw him make copious references to the document which enjoyed massive rave review on social media upon release.

Ighodalo appealed to his audience to support his dream to make Edo State a first world sub-national in Nigeria, insisting…