Kwara Targets 600,000 Beneficiaries in Fresh NG-CARES Interventions – THISDAYLIVE

• Govt distributes farm implements, boats, others to boost food security

• People’s welfare our priority, says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday launched the distribution of the fourth phase of agricultural and infrastructural assets under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, targeting over 600,000 beneficiaries across different categories in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The state government is today taking another giant step forward towards supporting farmers and vulnerable agro-entrepreneurs with high-value assets such as fishing and passenger boats, hand tillers, grinding machines and so on. This is in addition to the donation of various categories of hospital equipment to support vulnerable communities in health delivery and add to the stock of beneficiaries already recorded,” AbdulRazaq said at the launching held at the Government House Ilorin.

The…